Goose Creek officials cancel Fourth of July celebration

Goose Creek officials canceled its planned Fourth of July celebration set for Tuesday night citing weather conditions.

The "Fabulous Fourth on the Creek" celebration was called off because the field used for parking at the Municipal Center is susceptible to flooding and would not be safe for use Tuesday, city spokesman Frank Johnson said.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel,” Recreation Director Gary Stuber said. “Because of the amount of rain, there was simply not enough time for our parking area to dry out before tomorrow’s event.”

The cancellation is only the second in the event’s 28-year history.

The event will not be rescheduled.

