Neighbors on Daniel Island celebrating Independence Day a day early

On Monday, neighbors on Daniel Island will be celebrating our country, freedom and nation’s birthday.

To kick off the holiday the Annual Daniel Island Patriotic Community Parade begins at 5:00 p.m. sharp.

The parade begins on Seven Farms Drive in front of Bishop England High School and Etiwan Park.

Officials say be sure to get in line early for the parade.

Bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and walkers are welcome, with the parade ending at Smythe Park.

It’s important to note there will be temporary road closures on Daniel Island during the parade.



Festivities will continue at Smythe Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Immediately following the parade beginning at 6 p.m., there will be back to back lakeside concerts at Smythe Park as well as activities for the whole family in the park.

6:00 – 7 p.m.

Charleston Community Band – Stars & Stripes

Fanfare Patriotic Concert

7:15 – 10 p.m.

Andrew Thielen Big Band Orchestra– Contemporary

Favorites and Patriotic Tunes



Activities in the Park



Cookies & Canvas Patriotic Art Entertainment by Wine & Canvas Charleston

Carol’s Balloon Art

Face Painting & GlitterTattoos

Teacups & Trucks – Glam Station, Games, Crafts & Patriotic Light Up Merchandise For Sale

Red, White & Blue Lil’ White Photo Bus

Doggie pools, water bowls & special giveaways for your fury friends



Fireworks

9:15 p.m.

Spectacular Fireworks Display Over Smythe Lake

Fireworks and Pets Reminder

Should you wish to bring your pet with you in the parade and to the concerts at Smythe Park on Monday, July

3rd – we would suggest that you take your pet home prior to the fireworks beginning at 9:15 pm since

they are more sensitive to loud noises.



Food Options



Picnic – Bring your own picnic and cooler OR make

it easy on yourself and purchase from our onsite caterer – the fabulous Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q.

Adult Meal – Served as a Packaged Meal for $10 to include:



Quarter Pound All Beef Hot Dog, Fresh Ground Chuck Hamburger or Hand Pulled Pork Sandwich

Choice of Fresh Cut Watermelon or Grilled Corn on the Cob

Choice of Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea, Lemonade, or Bottled Water



Kids Meal– Served as a Packaged Meal for $6 to include:



Small Hickory Smoked Pork Sandwich with Choice of Side and Drink

Cool Treat Vendors: Not included in meal package. Can be purchased separately



Holy City Homemade Italian Ice

King of Pops

Kona Ice

Pelican Snoballs





A “Field of Honor” will be on display until Saturday on River Landing Drive between Seven Farms Drive and Children’s Park.

This display of 500 American Flags will celebrate and honor our military members and first responders, both current and past. Walk through the Honor Field, read the names on the flag poles, and say “thanks” to all those who protect our freedom and our lives.



The Daniel Island POA along with the Exchange Club of Daniel Island, the Rotary Club of Daniel Island and residents – have turned the town into a sea of RED, WHITE and BLUE. They are working to become the “Most Patriotic Town in America.”



For more information, go here.



