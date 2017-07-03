Legal action being considered to stop bus lot at site of historic school

Representatives of the James Island Interfaith Action Committee voiced their opposition to putting buses at Gresham Meggett School. (Source: Live 5)

A James Island organization is considering legal action to prevent putting a new bus lot at the site of a historic school.

The Charleston County School Board voted last month to put the lot at Gresham Meggett School on Grimball Road.

It was the first school built for African Americans on James Island and is no longer open.

The vote to put the lot at the school came after residents spoke out against putting buses at James Island Elementary School.

At a news conference Monday morning, representatives of the James Island Interfaith Action Committee voiced their opposition to putting buses at Gresham Meggett School.

"The school board has ignored us, we won't keep silent, we demand justice," the Reverend Doctor David Wallace Sr. said.

Wallace says his organization has concerns about pollution and traffic if buses are stationed at the historic school.

Other speakers said the bus lot should be put in an industrial area.

The school district says air quality standards would be met at the school and it would have limited impact on transportation in the area.

Right now, buses are stationed at Fort Johnson Middle School.

District officials say next year some buses will have to me moved so construction can begin on expanding that school.

Wallace says his organization will have a community meeting on July 10 at St. James Presbyterian Church to discuss their next move and possible legal action.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m.

