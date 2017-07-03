Man in custody after woman suffers stab wounds at N. Charleston home

A man is in custody after a woman suffered from stab wounds at a North Charleston home Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the 4000 block of Nesbit Avenue.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds at the location.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, a man was located at the home and taken in to custody.

Police are continuing the investigation.

