Quantcast

Man in custody after woman suffers stab wounds at N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Man in custody after woman suffers stab wounds at N. Charleston home

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A man is in custody after a woman suffered from stab wounds at a North Charleston home Monday afternoon. 

Shortly before 2 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the 4000 block of Nesbit Avenue. 

Responding officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds at the location. 

She was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

According to police, a man was located at the home and taken in to custody. 

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly