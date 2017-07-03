Police searching for two suspects after shooting at Northwoods Mall

Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.

North Charleston police there is not an active shooter situation at the mall.

According to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor, two men got in an argument then exchanged gunfire.

Pryor says there were no injuries involved in the situation.

Witnesses at the mall say they heard a "pop" then saw people running.

According to witnesses, officers are currently searching stores.

Authorities say an emergency call about the incident came in at 5:20 p.m.

A helicopter has been called to assist.

North Charleston police and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

We've reached out to police for more information.

