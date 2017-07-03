Police searching for two suspects after shooting at Northwoods Mall

Police officers searching the mall following the shooting. (Picture provided)

Picture of the suspect who fired the shot. (Source: NCPD)

Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.

North Charleston police officials say shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a report of shots fired.

A police report states when officers arrived they learned two men were involved in some type of altercation inside of the Lim's men's clothing store.

Police say one of the men then took out a gun and fired a single shot inside of the store shattering the glass of the store and a nearby business.

A viewer captured this video of shoppers at the food court running after hearing the shot being fired.

Witnesses at the mall say they heard a "pop" then saw people running in the area of the Food Court. Police had earlier reported that they had believed the suspects had exchanged gunfire.

A report states both men then ran out of the business and into the mall.

North Charleston PD spokesman Spencer Pryor said officers arrived within three minutes of the call being dispatched and began to evacuate the mall while searching for the two suspects involved.

Witnesses captured this video of the officers inside the mall.

Pryor said the mall was eventually cleared and the suspects were not located inside.

Investigators describe the suspects as black males between 5'8" and 6-foot tall with one wearing a white shirt and white pants, and the other wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and walked with a limp.

The police released a picture of the suspect who fired the shot.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact North Charleston police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

At 7 p.m., store employees were escorted back inside of the mall to secure their businesses, police say.

Northwoods Mall officials announced that the mall would reopen on Tuesday at normal hours.

Pryor says there were no injuries from the actual shooting, although a woman who was running fell and scrapped her knee.

She was treated by EMS.

Authorities say an emergency call about the incident came in at 5:20 p.m.

Investigators say they will be in contact with the mall to get surveillance video.

“We hope that we’ll be able to use that to our advantage to apprehend the two suspects,” Pryor said.

In addition to the North Charleston police, following agencies assisted: Hanahan PD, Charleston County Sheriff Office, SLED and SC HIghway Patrol.

A helicopter was also called in to assist.

Employees, customers take cover

Some employees and customers say they didn't hear the gunshots, but most saw people running after reported hearing a loud "pop."

Mina works at a nearby store and said she became aware of the incident when she saw a woman falling to the ground.

"I was ringing up a customer at the time and then a lady had fallen over in front of our store and I heard a pop," Mina said.

According to Mina, someone said there was fight going on, and at that point she saw people running and she went to help the woman that fell.

Mina said her manager closed the store and took the woman who had fallen inside.

"We took care of her, then the police came and evacuated the stores," Mina said."I'm really glad no one got injured."

