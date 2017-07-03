Quantcast

Coroner identifies woman killed in auto pedestrian accident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in an auto pedestrian accident on James Island Monday night. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 61-year-old Coretta Harley of James Island died. 

According to authorities, the incident was in the area of the 1400 block of Folly Road. 

Motorists say a portion of the road was shut down and traffic was backed up. 

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m. 

This past Friday crews responded to a fatal auto pedestrian accident in the area of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive.  

