Coroner identifies woman killed in auto pedestrian accident on James Island

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in an auto pedestrian accident on James Island Monday night.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 61-year-old Coretta Harley of James Island died.

According to authorities, the incident was in the area of the 1400 block of Folly Road.

Motorists say a portion of the road was shut down and traffic was backed up.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

This past Friday crews responded to a fatal auto pedestrian accident in the area of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive.

