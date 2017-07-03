Emergency crews working reported auto pedestrian accident on James Island

Emergency crews are working a reported auto pedestrian accident on James Island Monday night.

According to authorities, the incident is in the area of the 1400 block of Folly Road.

Motorists say a portion of the road has been shut down and traffic is backed up.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

This past Friday crews responded to an auto pedestrian accident in the area of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive.

The person involved in that incident died of their injuries.

