One dead following auto pedestrian accident on James Island

Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
For the Fourth of July many of you may be out on the water, and so will law enforcement.More >>
One person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident on James Island Monday night.More >>
On Monday, neighbors on Daniel Island will be celebrating our country, freedom and nation’s birthday.More >>
A James Island organization is considering legal action to prevent putting a new bus lot at the site of a historic school.More >>
