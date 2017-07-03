One dead following auto pedestrian accident on James Island

One person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident on James Island Monday night.

According to authorities, the incident was in the area of the 1400 block of Folly Road.

Motorists say a portion of the road was shut down and traffic was backed up.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

The deceased has not been identified.

This past Friday crews responded to a fatal auto pedestrian accident in the area of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive.

