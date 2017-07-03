Perez dominates as RiverDogs clinch series against GreenJackets

Freicer Perez fanned a career-high nine across seven innings and designated hitter Isiah Gilliam broke up a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning with a two-run double as the RiverDogs took the series over Augusta with a 5-1 win at Joe Riley Park in front of 7,620 fans, the biggest crowd of the season.

Perez’s (4-3) seven strong was tied for the Dominican right-hander’s longest outing of his career as he did not walk a batter while punching out a career most to pick up his fourth win and lower his ERA to a 3.03 mark.

All was calm till the seventh inning when Charleston (42-39, 8-3) broke a 1-1 tie, scoring four in the frame off relief pitcher Sandro Cabrera (1-1). Second baseman Hoy Jun Park led off the inning with a walk, then shortstop Diego Castillo advanced him with a sacrifice bunt that was thrown wildly to first by Augusta (28-49, 5-7), allowing Park and Castillo to move up to second and third. Gilliam doubled to the corner in left field scoring two that pushed his team leading RBI total to 44. Augusta's First baseman Skyler Ewing made a crucial error dropping a routine pop fly that allowed catcher Donny Sands to reach second and Gilliam to advance to third. First baseman Brandon Wagner knocked both runners in with a two RBI single into left field.

The RiverDogs jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Second baseman Hoy Jun Park singled to lead off the frame, then swiped second for his 13th stolen base of the season, Center fielder Estevan Florial brought him in with an RBI ground out.

Augusta got their only run of the ballgame on a solo shot in the second off the bat of Jacob Heyward.

GreenJackets starter Stephen Woods, Jr. got a no-decision after tossing five innings, allowing one run on five hits.

Trevor Lane and Luis Cedeno worked the final two innings, blanking the GreenJackets and striking out three batters.



