Crews battling house fire in McClellanville

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in McClellanville early Tuesday Morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 2:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Oyster Bay Road.

Dispatch says that St. Paul's Fire Department, as well as Charleston County Sheriff's Office and EMS are on scene.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire tweeted out a photo from the scene, showing a massive blaze.

