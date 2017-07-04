Early-morning fire destroys McClellanville home

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire early Tuesday that destroyed a McClellanville home.

Charleston County dispatchers received the call about a fire in the 700 block of Oyster Bay Road at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The homeowner, Richard Hunter, said he and his wife were sleeping and he was awakened by a loud noise in the back of the home. He woke up his wife after seeing a rapidly-moving fire and the couple was able to escape the home without injury.

"We got out. Now we're going to have to rebuild," Hunter said. It's going to be a painful experience...I'm overwhelmed."

Awednwaw-McClellanville Fire District Battalion Chief Michael Bowers said the home is a total loss.

The St. Paul's Fire Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and EMS also responded.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire tweeted out a photo from the scene, showing a massive blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.

