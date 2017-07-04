Fire destroys home in McClellanville

A McClellanville family escaped an early-morning fire Tuesday that destroyed their home.

A call about a fire in the 700 block of Oyster Bay Road came in at approximately 2:40 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The homeowners say they were sleeping and were awakened by a loud noise in the back of the home. They saw flames and got out of the house.

Awednwaw-McClellanville Fire District Battalion Chief Michael Bowers said the home is likely to be a total loss.

The St. Paul's Fire Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and EMS are on the scene.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire tweeted out a photo from the scene, showing a massive blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

