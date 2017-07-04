Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/3)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a double (15) and a K in a 6-3 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .260 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a double (12) and a K in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .302 with 22 HR's and 52 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .241 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-3 loss to Colorado. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with a walk, a run scored and a K in a 13-5 win over Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .214 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 3 K's earning the victory in a 3-2 win over Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.57 ERA and 18 K's in 17.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 7-5 loss to AZL Mariners. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in 1 inning.