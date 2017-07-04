Visitors pack beaches to celebrate Fourth of July

Spending time on the beach on the Fourth of July is a popular idea. (Source: Live 5)

Visitors celebrating the Fourth of July are packing the Lowcountry shoreline.

That includes Folly Beach where visitors are encouraged to pack their patience if they're headed out for the afternoon. Beach traffic can face a wait of 30 minutes or more to get there before they find a parking place.

In addition to the sunshine, sand and the water, people at Folly Beach will also be able to check out a C-17 and F-16s flyover as part of the 8th annual Salute from the Shore. They're expected to fly over the beach at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Folly Beach will host its annual celebration at 8:30 p.m. There is no cost for admission.

Beach parking was filling up around Folly and other beaches in the Charleston area at noon.

According to the Charleston County Parks Twitter account, cars are being let in on a one in one out basis. Kiawah Beachwalker Park is also full.

