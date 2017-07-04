Northwoods Mall reopens day after shooting incident

A North Charleston shopping mall is open a day after a shooting incident Monday afternoon.

Police released an image of the man they say fired the shot and are hoping someone will recognize him.

Photos show broken windows and a bullet hole at the Giftology store.

Police say two people got into an argument shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the men's clothing store Lim's. One of the men fired a shot.

Witnesses told police they heard a "pop" then saw people running in the area of the Food Court.

Police arrived on the scene approximately three minutes later and evacuated the mall. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

