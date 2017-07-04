WATCH LIVE: Patriots Point 4th of July fireworks

Patriots Point will mark Independence Day with its annual fireworks show.

The fireworks are expected to begin around 9 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the live stream of the fireworks.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials announced tickets for access to the flight deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown had sold out, but the public can still watch the fireworks from land.

A celebration began at 4 p.m. featuring live music and entertainment, along with jump castles, face painting and other activities for children.

The event boasts Charleston's biggest Fourth of July fireworks display.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.