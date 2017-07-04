Shelby Rogers wins 1st Wimbledon match

Shelby Rogers picked up her first ever win at the All England Club at Wimbledon on Tuesday beating fellow American Julia Boserup in 3 sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The Lowcountry native had 32 winners on the day to go along with 10 aces en route to the victory.

Rogers qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon for the 3rd straight year but this is the first time she's picked up a win in the first round. The victory gives her a win in each of the 4 majors in her career. She's also advanced past the first round in each of the first 3 majors of 2017, the first time in her career she's done that.

"First win @Wimbledon" Rogers tweeted after the match. "Thanks for all of the support today! Nice to have some #Charleston vibes in the crowd"

Rogers will move to the 2nd round to face the 32 seed Lucie Safarova.