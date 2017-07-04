Families follow tradition and celebrate the Fourth at Riverfront Park

The Fourth of July had people across the Lowcountry watching fireworks light up the sky, including the largest firework display at the Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

The free event had the park full of blankets and lawn chairs as families from all across the area came out to enjoy an afternoon full of games, bands, and food trucks before the firework show at night.

“It’s family tradition we love that you can come out here and stay all day. We love food rucks and we love music. Best firework show ever,” Alicia Benton said.

For some families, it’s a new tradition to watch the light show from Riverfront Park.

Lauren Hammer has a two-year-old little boy, and said her favorite part of the holiday would be watching her little boy see the firework display.

“I think it’s magical I remember watching fireworks when I was a little kid and just being excited to see how big and loud they were, so I want to see the same in his eyes too,” Hammer said.

The firework show lasted about 30 minutes, and organizers say it’s the largest one in the area. Check out the whole show below!

