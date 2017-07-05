Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/4)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a walk and a K in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .257 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 4-1 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 22 HR's and 53 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in an 11-4 win over the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .241 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 1 inning giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 2 K's in an 8-1 win over Colorado. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 K's in 22.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with a walk and a K in a 10-1 loss to Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.57 ERA and 18 K's in 17.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched .2 innings giving up 4 hits, 7 runs (3 earned), with 1 walk taking the loss in a 15-7 loss to AZL Rangers. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 27.00 ERA in 1.2 innings.