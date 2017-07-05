Folly Beach cleanup planned Wednesday evening

The South Carolina Aquarium is organizing a beach sweep Wednesday to clean up potential litter left behind from the extended July 4 holiday weekend.

The beach sweep will take place on Folly Beach from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ll concentrate our efforts on the area from 6th to 9th Street West,” states a news release.

In past sweeps, volunteers have been asked to bring work gloves to keep their hands safe and clean.

