Crews investigate early morning Hanahan fire

Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that occurred in Hanahan Wednesday morning.

The call came in a little after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday about a fire on the 5000 block of Sedgefield Drive.

Crews arrive at the scene to find what they say was fire coming out both sides of the home.

The home belonged to a family of four. Another child was reportedly spending the night, increasing the number of people inside the home to five.

According to the owners of the home, a smoke detector woke them up. They reportedly tried to leave the home through the front door, but that was where the bulk of the fire was.

The family was able to escape through the back door.

North Charleston fire crews reportedly assisted in taking out the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

No injuries have been reported and Hanahan Fire has cleared the scene of the fire.

