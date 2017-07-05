Palmetto Goodwill to host hiring event for DialAmerica

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Charleston girl.More >>
Charleston City Fire is responding to a reported gas leak, according to dispatch.
A James Island organization is considering legal action to prevent putting a new bus lot at the site of a historic school.
Palmetto Goodwill will host a Hire Me! event for DialAmerica.
The South Carolina Aquarium is organizing a beach sweep Wednesday to clean up potential litter left behind from the extended July 4 holiday weekend. The beach sweep will take place on Folly Beach from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We'll concentrate our efforts on the area from 6th to 9th Street West,"