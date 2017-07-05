Palmetto Goodwill to host hiring event for DialAmerica

Palmetto Goodwill will host a Hire Me! event for DialAmerica.

The telemarketing firm is hiring call center representatives at a pay range of $8 to $15 per hour.

The hiring event takes place Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

Candidates should go to the Palmetto Goodwill Community Service Center located at 2150 Eagle Drive in North Charleston.

Candidates should be able to start immediately and work 25-39 hours per week Monday through Sunday with eight hours required on weekends. Benefits include competitive compensation, base salary plus incentives, set schedule, health care coverage and 401(k).

To register, candidates should send an email to hireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.