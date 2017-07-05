TAKE A STAND: North Charleston Violence

Authorities are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.More >>
Authorities are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.More >>
Charleston Police say they are trying to identify two men who fled from a stolen vehicle after it crashed.More >>
Charleston Police say they are trying to identify two men who fled from a stolen vehicle after it crashed.More >>
Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night, but may be gone by the weekend.More >>
Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night, but may be gone by the weekend.More >>
The South Carolina Election Commission has decided to not give any voter data despite overtures from the Trump Administration to release it for a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
The South Carolina Election Commission has decided to not give any voter data despite overtures from the Trump Administration to release it for a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a boat stolen from a Eutawville man.More >>
Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a boat stolen from a Eutawville man.More >>