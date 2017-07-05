TAKE A STAND: North Charleston Violence

The growing violence in North Charleston is frightening. The number of murders so far this year is higher than at the same time last year.

The shooting at Northwoods Mall was scary and it’s an absolute miracle no one was hurt or killed.

There have been times the past few years, the murder rate in North Charleston has been among the highest in the nation.

But while they seem to get most of the attention, let’s be fair. Violence and murder don't only happen in North Charleston. It’s a nationwide problem. Whether it’s gangs, illegal weapons, drugs or all of the above, no city is immune.

Some groups are demanding more police action. Well, earlier this year North Charleston police arrested 21 suspects, and took 58 firearms and illegal drugs off the streets.

Can more be done? Of course, but it takes more than just police. It will take churches, schools, communities and families.

North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers says he hears people say they know where the guns are coming from.

The chief says, “tell us and we’ll put those people in jail.”

It’s time to start talking.

