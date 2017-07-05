TAKE A STAND: MUSC Children's Hospital

An artist's rendering of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital set to open in 2019. (Source: Live 5)

The Lowcountry has always been known for quality medical care. But now comes even more evidence.

In its annual rankings, U.S. News and World Report has named The Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital as one of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

The survey identifies the top 50 hospitals the country. MUSC Children’s Hospital ranks near the top in six of the top 10 categories and is the only hospital in South Carolina to make the rankings. For this recognition, we say well done, MUSC.

And the news will only get better, as MUSC continues work on a new Children’s Hospital set to open in 2019.

It’s a bright future for MUSC and for the children of South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.