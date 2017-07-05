IHG hiring event set for Tuesday morning

SC Works is hosting a hiring event for IHG on Tuesday.

The hotel reservations call center located in North Charleston at Festival Center is hiring call center specialists and customer care representatives. The hiring event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the SC Works Charleston Center at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200, North Charleston.

To learn more about the positions and requirements, go to www.scworks.org and review job orders 724067, 726610, 726611, and 727730.

