Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Charleston girl.

Precious Angel Settles was last seen at approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 17, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Settles is 5' tall, weighs 103 pounds and has brown eyes. Her hair was in braids with blonde streaks, but police say the last time she ran away, she took the braids out, Francis said.

She was last seen wearing green jogger pants, a black t-shirt, white Nike Air Force One sneakers, and eyeglasses.

Investigators say she frequents the Downtown area and Morningside Drive in North Charleston.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to notify Detective Magwood or the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

