Missing Charleston teen found after more than 3 weeks

Police say a 16-year-old Charleston reported missing in June was located Thursday night.

Authorities did not provide details about where she was found or where she had been since her disappearance.

The girl's family said she had last been seen at approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 17, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. More than three weeks later, police were still searching.

The girl's mother says no one in the family has heard anything from her since her disappearance and said she did not have a cell phone with her.

Investigators said she was known to frequent the Downtown area and Morningside Drive in North Charleston, but so far, there have been no confirmed sightings of her.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

