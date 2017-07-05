Police: No sign of missing Charleston teen after more than 3 weeks

Police are hoping someone who knows the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old Charleston girl will call them.

Precious Angel Settles was last seen at approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 17, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. More than three weeks later, police are still searching.

Settles' mother says no one in the family has heard anything from Precious since her disappearance. Settles does not have a cell phone with her, her mother says.

Settles is 5' tall, weighs 103 pounds and has brown eyes. Her hair was in braids with blonde streaks, but police say the last time she ran away, she took the braids out of her hair.

She was last seen wearing green jogger pants, a black t-shirt, white Nike Air Force One sneakers, and eyeglasses.

Investigators say she frequents the Downtown area and Morningside Drive in North Charleston, but so far, there have been no confirmed sightings of her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to notify Detective Magwood or the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

