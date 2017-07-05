Charleston Police investigate early-morning downtown shooting

Police are investigating a shooting reported early Wednesday morning that left one man wounded.

Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Romney Street at approximately 2:24 a.m.

Officers found the man in the breezeway of a building with an apparent gunshot wound to his left buttock, an incident report states.

The victim was conscious and alert and EMS transported him to MUSC.

Officers found a cell phone, four spent casings and a black and silver handgun in the parking lot near a large amount of blood, the report states.

Police have not named a suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.