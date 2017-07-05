NAN calls for N. Charleston police chief to resign

The National Action Network is calling for the resignation of North Charleston's police chief.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, NAN state president Elder James Johnson claimed Police Chief Eddie Driggers and Mayor Keith Summey have ignored the black community.

Johnson demanded that the city work with the federal prosecutors and State Law Enforcement Division to get illegally obtained guns off the streets.

Johnson also wants the city to spend $7 million dollars to bring back rehabilitation programs like STAND and D.A.R.E. STAND, which stands for Step Towards a New Direction, is a voluntary program for people who want to change their lives, according to the city's website. D.A.R.E. is a national education program taught in K-12 schools focusing on issues that include drug education, violence and bullying prevention and internet safety.

The City of North Charleston has not yet issued a response to the organization's demands.

NAN has scheduled a town hall meeting on the gun issue for Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the park on Why Lane in Dorchester Terrace.

That area, NAN officials say, saw the most recent deadly shooting on July 2, when a 22-year-old man was fatally shot at the corner of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road.

The victim, later identified as McGill Cason, was found lying on the ground next to his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to MUSC where he later died.

Police had not identified suspects in the incident, which marked the 22nd shooting fatality in North Charleston this year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.