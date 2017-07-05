Berkeley Co. coroner announces retirement, endorses chief deputy coroner

Authorities say an inmate has escaped from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.More >>
Authorities say an inmate has escaped from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.More >>
North Charleston's mayor denied a civic group's claims that enough wasn't being done to curb youth violence and said parents need to bear greater responsibility to solve the problem.More >>
North Charleston's mayor denied a civic group's claims that enough wasn't being done to curb youth violence and said parents need to bear greater responsibility to solve the problem.More >>
Police charged a Mount Pleasant woman after a head-on collision Tuesday evening.More >>
Police charged a Mount Pleasant woman after a head-on collision Tuesday evening.More >>
Berkeley County's coroner announced Wednesday he plans to retire after his current term ends in 15 months.More >>
Berkeley County's coroner announced Wednesday he plans to retire after his current term ends in 15 months.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting reported early Wednesday morning that left one man wounded.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting reported early Wednesday morning that left one man wounded.More >>