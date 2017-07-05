Berkeley Co. coroner announces retirement, endorses chief deputy coroner

Berkeley County's coroner announced Wednesday he plans to retire after his current term ends in 15 months.

Bill Salisbury, 69, says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and will not seek re-election.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in the coroner’s office, and I’ve been able to meet a lot of people. It’s such a rewarding job when you can help someone through their darkest moments and provide them with closure,” Salisbury said. “At the same time, the job of a coroner is tough. We deal with death every day. Many cases stay with you.”

Salisbury stated that he will support his current chief deputy coroner, George Oliver, in his efforts to fill his position.

“George is a good man who has the experience to manage the coroner’s office effectively,” Salisbury said. “He is someone who shows great dignity, compassion and respect to families going through some of their hardest moments in life. I’m confident in his ability to lead the coroner’s office after I retire, and I’m proud to endorse his candidacy for office.”

Salisbury said Oliver will formally file the paperwork to run for coroner in March. A primary would take place three months later with the general election next November.

Salisbury's last day in office will be Dec. 31, 2018.

