Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional

Dorchecter County deputies assisting in the search of the escaped inmate. (Source: Live 5 News)

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say they are searching 46-year-old for Jimmy Causey.

Investigators describe Causey as a white male, 6'2", 177 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, he has a 1-inch scar on the left side of his chin. A report states Causey was reported missing from the facility at 1:55 p.m

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for the inmate.

Dorchester County Sheriff, L.C. Knight reminds citizens to “remain vigilant, keep vehicles and homes secured and report all suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.”

According to a report by WIS-TV, the inmate is no stranger to escape.

Causey and another inmate used a trash truck to escape the Broad Correctional Institution in 2005.

They were both captured days later.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charges from 2003 in connection with invading the home of high-powered defense attorney Jack Swirling, who defended Causey in a previous case.

Swirling and his family were duct taped and held at gunpoint.

Richland County investigators believed at the time Swirling was targeted because Causey and his accomplice believed him to have large sums of money.

