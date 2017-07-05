Escaped Lieber Correctional inmate captured

Dorchecter County deputies assisting in the search of the escaped inmate. (Source: Live 5 News)

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say 46-year-old Jimmy Causey has been captured.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Causey was reported captured a little after 5 a.m. Friday

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended and is no longer at large pic.twitter.com/poCMPk1Dmj — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office was assisting in the search for the inmate.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charges from 2003 in connection with invading the home of high-powered defense attorney Jack Swirling, who defended Causey in a previous case.

Swirling and his family were duct-taped and held at gunpoint.

Richland County investigators believed at the time Swirling was targeted because Causey and his accomplice believed him to have large sums of money.

WIS-TV in Columbia reported Causey and another inmate used a trash truck to escape the Broad Correctional Institution in 2005. They were both captured days later.

Causey has worked as a tree trimmer, according to a release from the South Carolina Corrections Department.

