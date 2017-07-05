Escaped Lieber Correctional inmate still on the run, search continues

Dorchecter County deputies assisting in the search of the escaped inmate. (Source: Live 5 News)

Authorities are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say they are searching for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey.

Investigators describe Causey as a white male, 6'2", 177 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities say he has a 1-inch scar on the left side of his chin.

A report states Causey was reported missing from the facility at 1:55 p.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also working with prison officials to conduct the search with law enforcement agencies. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for the inmate.

Dorchester County Sheriff, L.C. Knight reminded the public Wednesday to “remain vigilant, keep vehicles and homes secured and report all suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.”

WANTED FOR ESCAPE:

Inmate Jimmy Causey from Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, SC pic.twitter.com/2ZPgQ0K3m1 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 5, 2017

Causey was sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charges from 2003 in connection with invading the home of high-powered defense attorney Jack Swirling, who defended Causey in a previous case.

Swirling and his family were duct-taped and held at gunpoint.

Richland County investigators believed at the time Swirling was targeted because Causey and his accomplice believed him to have large sums of money.

WIS-TV in Columbia reported Causey and another inmate used a trash truck to escape the Broad Correctional Institution in 2005. They were both captured days later.

Causey has worked as a tree trimmer, according to a release from the South Carolina Corrections Department.

If anyone sees Causey, investigators say urge them to call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about Causey's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

