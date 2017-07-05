Quantcast

Officials: Inmate escapes from Lieber Correctional

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say an inmate has escaped from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville. 

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say they are searching 46-year-old for Jimmy Causey. 

Investigators describe Causey as a white male, 6'2", 177 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, he has a 1-inch scar on the left side of his chin. 

A report states Causey was reported missing from the facility at 1:55 p.m

Causey was sentenced to life for a kidnapping. 

