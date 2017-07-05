Officials: Inmate escapes from Lieber Correctional

Authorities say an inmate has escaped from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say they are searching 46-year-old for Jimmy Causey.

Investigators describe Causey as a white male, 6'2", 177 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, he has a 1-inch scar on the left side of his chin.

A report states Causey was reported missing from the facility at 1:55 p.m

Causey was sentenced to life for a kidnapping.

WANTED FOR ESCAPE:

Inmate Jimmy Causey from Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, SC pic.twitter.com/2ZPgQ0K3m1 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 5, 2017

