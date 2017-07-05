WATCH LIVE: S.C. prison officials to hold news conference on escaped inmate's capture

Dorchecter County deputies assisting in the search of the escaped inmate. (Source: Live 5 News)

U.S. Marshals confirmed the inmate who escaped from a South Carolina prison was captured early Friday at a Texas motel.

Jimmy Causey, 46, was captured in Cedar Park, just outside of Austin, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla.

Causey was arrested at 2:57 a.m. in a motel, Filla said.

South Carolina Corrections officials say Causey was armed, had fake plates, a fake ID and more than $47,000 in cash.

Filla said the arrest was the result of a "thorough investigation" by South Carolina authorities.

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended this morning at 3:05 a.m. by Texas Department of Public Safety pic.twitter.com/SMNRAgJbs0 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

He was missing from Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County, since Wednesday, prison officials said.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charges from 2003 in connection with invading the home of high-powered defense attorney Jack Swirling, who defended Causey in a previous case.

Swirling and his family were duct-taped and held at gunpoint. Richland County investigators believed at the time Swirling was targeted because Causey and his accomplice believed him to have large sums of money.

WIS-TV in Columbia reported Causey and another inmate used a trash truck to escape the Broad Correctional Institution in 2005. They were both captured days later.

Causey has worked as a tree trimmer, according to a release from the South Carolina Corrections Department.

