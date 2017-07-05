Woman facing DUI, child endangerment charges after head-on crash

Police charged a Mount Pleasant woman after a head-on collision Tuesday evening.

Tiffany Hutson, 29, is charged with two counts of felony DUI and child endangerment, according to jail records.

Police responded at approximately 6:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Wando Park Boulevard where two vehicles had collided.

Investigators say the car Hutson was driving crossed the center lane and struck the second vehicle.

Hutson was tending to a child in the front passenger seat who had been with her at the time of the crash, the incident report states. Police say Hutson said she was headed to a cookout and claimed to have had four or five beers earlier.

Police performed a partial sobriety test but did not conduct all parts of the normal field test because of injuries she apparently had suffered in the crash, the report states.

Hutson, the child and the passengers of the other vehicle were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. The passengers in the other vehicle both suffered "great bodily injury," the report states.

Jail records indicate a judge set bond at $10,000 for the child endangerment charge and $25,000 for each of the felony DUI charges.

