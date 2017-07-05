FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Atlantic tropical disturbance closer to forming

The disturbance in the Atlantic meteorologists have been watching for days is closer to developing into a tropical system.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center say there is a 60 percent chance the low-pressure system will develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours to five days, down from an 80 percent chance for development during the same period earlier this week.

The system is located about 850 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and continues to produce a small area of showers and thunderstorms to the west of the center.

"It's still too early to be able to accurately predict where the system will go until it actually forms," Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

The system has weakened significantly over the past 24 hours, she said.

"The system is also moving toward a drier air mass that could further weaken it," Live 5 Forecaster Jordan Wilkerson said.

If the storm strengthens into a tropical depression and then reaches tropical storm strength, it would be named Don.

But it is still too early to tell if the system will strengthen to that degree, Sine said.

