911 call recordings released in Northwoods Mall shooting incident

Police on the scene of the shooting Monday night. (Source: Provided)

Callers from inside Northwoods Mall reported as few as two or three and as many as a dozen shots to emergency dispatchers Monday night.

Recordings of the calls made immediately after the incident were being released by Charleston County officials Wednesday afternoon.

"We heard like six to 12 gunshots," one caller told a dispatcher.

Another reported hearing five.

Both callers said they were hiding with others inside closets at stores inside the mall.

"We heard the shots and everyone started running," the second caller said.

A dispatcher asks if the caller can safely evacuate the building.

"No, no, I'm not going out there," the caller responds. "Heck no." The caller responded to a question of injuries by saying, "No, no, we're all good, just scared."

Police say two people got into an argument shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the men's clothing store Lim's. One of the men fired a shot and moments later witnesses say they saw people running in the area of the food court.

Police released an image of the man they say fired the shot and are hoping someone will recognize him.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or knows any information about the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

