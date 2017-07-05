No charges filed in fatal auto pedestrian accident on James Island

Police say no charges have been filed in an auto pedestrian accident on James Island that took a woman's life.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 61-year-old Coretta Harley of James Island died in the Tuesday night incident.

It happened in the area of the 1400 block of Folly Road.

The Charleston Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Motorists say a portion of the road was shut down and traffic was backed up during the incident. The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

This past Friday crews responded to a fatal auto pedestrian accident in the area of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive.

