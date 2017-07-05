Live 5 Investigates: Dump Truck Dangers

The only thing worse than getting in an accident, is getting into an accident with a truck that's bigger and heavier than you.
In Charleston County, it's happening more than anywhere else in the state.
Live 5 News' Debi Chard Investigates why some believe a paycheck could be driving dump trucks right into deadly accidents.
Dump Truck Dangers, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Thursday at 11 p.m.
