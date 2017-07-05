The Fifth Annual Khris Middleton Basketball Camp (formerly, Khris Middleton Skills Academy) will be held next week in a two session format.

Session I will begin Thursday, July 13 through Friday, July 14.

Session II will begin Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16.

More information can be found below:

After an All-Star caliber season, former Porter Gaud standout and current star of the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton, will host his fifth annual Khris Middleton Basketball Camp (formerly, Khris Middleton Skills Academy).

Due to increased demand, and after several sell-outs, the camp’s format will change this summer. The Khris Middleton Basketball Camp will have two sessions. Session I will be held Thursday, June 13 through Friday, June 14. Session II will be held Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, June 16. Both sessions will take place from 9:00AM to 4:00PM at Porter Gaud School for boys and girls ages 9 - 17.

The camp will include skill development, contests, prizes/giveaways, and special guests. Campers will receive lunch, beverages, and prizes from corporate sponsors such as Nike and the Milwaukee Bucks. John Pearson, Porter Gaud’s head boys varsity basketball coach, will serve as the camp’s director. The

camp fee is $75. Proceeds will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Carolina Youth Development Center.

For the past five years, the Khris Middleton Basketball Camp has enrolled over 500 campers, distributed camp scholarships to more than 100 of Charleston’s underprivileged youth, and donated thousands of dollars to local non-profits. For more information on the Khris Middleton Basketball Camp and to register your child, please visit www.khrismiddleton.com.

