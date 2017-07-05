RiverDogs Starter Brian Keller Advances to High-A Tampa

One of six All-Stars this season for the RiverDogs, Brian Keller is on his way up the ladder in the Yankees farm system, getting the call to High-A Tampa following his sixth win of the season on June 30.

The Germantown, Wisc. native has posted a 6-5 record this season with a 3.29 in 14 games this season. Rony Garcia, a young Dominican Republic native will be filling Keller’s spot after two starts of 5.2 innings each with Pulaski.

Keller becomes the fourth member of the RiverDogs pitching staff to advance up the ranks this year, joining Albert Abreu and Raynel Espinal in Tampa. Flame throwing reliever Anyelo Gomeze currently resides with Double-A Trenton after starting the season with Charleston.

Keller was assigned to Charleston to begin 2017 and continued to thrive in the South Atlantic League. Adding to his achievements was a nomination to the 58th annual All-Star Game in Columbia. He didn’t see action due to a start just three days before but still joined his teammates on the trip.

Prior to joining the RiverDogs, Keller was drafted by the Yankees in the 39th round of 2016 and started his pro career in the New York Penn, Gulf Coast, and Appalachian Leagues. He tossed through 13 games between the leagues, two being starts and posted a 1-0 record with a 0.88 ERA.

Garcia will be joining the RiverDogs in the starting rotation. He was acquired by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2016 and spent time in the DSL and GCL in his first season. In 2017, he started in Pulaski appearing in just two games before getting the call to Charleston. The Mao D.R. native is just 19 years old and will be the youngest pitcher by at least two years and the third teenager to join the Charleston ballclub.