One adult, 4 children transported to hospital following N. Charleston fire

One adult and four children have been transported to the hospital following a house fire in North Charleston.

North Charleston Fire Department officials say the fire was at a house on the 4000 block of Bon Aire Boulevard.

"First arriving units reported smoke and fire showing from a one-story single family dwelling. Units from the North Charleston Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire," NCFD officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The conditions of the adult and children have not been released yet.

The North Charleston Fire Department, police, EMS and St. Andrews fire are on scene.

Crews currently have a portion of the road closed as they work the scene.

The emergency call for the fire came in at 10:22 p.m.

A late night report from the scene can be found below.

