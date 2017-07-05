Tropical Depression 4 breaking up as it moves along the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Four is breaking up as it moves along the Atlantic Ocean Thursday night and may be gone by the weekend.

Tracks continue to show a shift further south towards the Caribbean.

It has 30 mph winds and is moving west at 23 mph.

The Thursday late night update has the depression's center located at 13.4 N, 46.7 W.

Live 5 News' Jordan Wilkerson says it's still too early to tell if the system will affect the United States, although it is expected to weaken.

The depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.

