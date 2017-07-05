Tropical Depression Four breaking up as it moves along the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Four is breaking up as it moves along the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and may be gone by the weekend.

Current tracks now show a shift further south towards the Caribbean.

It has 30 mph winds and is moving west at 23 mph.

Live 5 News Jordan Wilkerson says it's still way too early to tell if system will affect the United States, although it is expected to weaken.

The Thursday evening update has the depression's center located at 13.1 N, 44.9 W.

The depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.

