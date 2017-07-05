Tropical Depression Four downgraded to remnant low

Tropical Depression Four has officially been downgraded after breaking up in the Atlantic.

At 5 p.m., the remnants of the former depression were located near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 52.5 West and were moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center does not anticipate issuing any further advisories on the system, which is expected to further dissipate into the weekend.

Earlier this week, as the largely-disorganized system approached formation into a tropical depression, forecasters said an area of strong winds and dry air would prevent the depression from strengthening into a tropical storm.

