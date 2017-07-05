Tropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night.

The depression is more than 900 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

Forecasters say the depression will intensify for the next 12 hours but within 72 hours it's expected to weaken to a post-tropical low.

It's still too early to tell if it will affect the United States.

The depression is currently located at 12.8 N and 38.4 W, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with 30 mph wind speed.

