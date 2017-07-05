Tropical Depression Four likely to dissipate by weekend

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night, but may be gone by the weekend.

"Out ahead of it, there are some very strong upper-level wind shear and some dry air is really going to hold this storm back," Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says.

At 11 a.m., the center of the depression was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 42.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph. A continued west-northwestward motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected over the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.

Sovine said the forecast track only goes out three days, two days shorter than a normal track. The depression is forecast to weaken and fall apart over the weekend.

